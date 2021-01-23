Daniel Sorensen not fined for controversial hit on Rashard Higgins

The NFL has not taken action against Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Daniel Sorensen’s controversial hit in the AFC Divisional game against the Cleveland Browns.

The league handed down its fines from the previous week’s action, and noticeably absent was Sorensen, despite the fact that he seemed to lower his helmet to hit Cleveland wide receiver Rashard Higgins at the goal line.

Two controversial plays from last week’s #Browns–#Chiefs game — Mack Wilson’s takedown that put Patrick Mahomes in concussion protocol, and Daniel Sorensen’s helmet hit on Rashard Higgins that caused a fumble — resulted in no fines from the NFL. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 23, 2021

You can see the play in question by clicking here. Many, including CBS rules analyst Gene Steratore, felt that Sorensen was extremely fortunate to avoid a targeting penalty.

Sorensen’s hit is the exact sort of thing the league wants to keep out of the game. It’s bad enough that it was missed during the game, but it’s hard to fathom how the league didn’t do anything after the fact, even after further review.