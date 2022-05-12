Ex-Patriots RB moves closer to qualifying for US Open

It has been more than four years since Danny Woodhead last played in the NFL, but the former running back is still competing at a high level. He’s just doing it on the golf course, now.

Woodhead is trying to qualify for the 2022 US Open. He got a step closer on Wednesday when he shot an even-par 71 at Omaha Country Club in Nebraska. Woodhead finished tied for third place, which made him one of five golfers to advance from that particular qualifier site to the Final Qualifying stage.

Woodhead, who played in the NFL from 2008-2017, made four birdies and four bogeys. He rolled in a clutch putt for birdie on the 17th hole, which you can see below:

The Local Qualifying stage takes place across 109 courses. Woodhead and the others who advance to Final Qualifying will play at one of 11 sites. The 37-year-old still has quite a ways to go, but he is still alive for a shot to play in the 122nd U.S. Open at The Country Club in Brookline, Mass. The major tournament will be held from June 16-19.

Woodhead was a big part of New England’s offense and became a favorite of Tom Brady’s. The former running back and pass-catching specialist played for the Patriots for two-plus seasons before spending four with the then-San Diego Chargers. Woodhead played one season for the Baltimore Ravens in 2017 before retiring and focusing on golf.