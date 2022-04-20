Player from viral Aaron Rodgers video shares his side of story

A video of Aaron Rodgers throwing an interception in a flag football game went viral last month after the player who picked off the pass savagely taunted the reigning NFL MVP. That junior college student is making no apologies.

Darius Maxwell, a wide receiver from Saddleback College in Mission Viejo, Calif., got the best of Rodgers during a charity flag football event on March 12. The sophomore picked off a pass at the goal line after baiting Rodgers with zone coverage. Maxwell then hilariously handed the ball to the Green Bay Packers star.

He really picked off Aaron Rodgers and then handed the ball to him 😂 (via @NFL) pic.twitter.com/yCCXVq549k — Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) April 12, 2022

Maxwell recently told Kassidy Hill of PackersNews.com that that type of ruthless celebration is in his blood.

“I’m telling you, I’m from Florida so when we play 7-on-7, we hand the ball back, we punt the ball after an interception,” Maxwell explained. “We throw the ball to the other side. … In that moment, I can’t tell you why I did it, I was just excited. ‘Here you go, thank you for the ball.’”

Rodgers got revenge on Maxwell on the next series by burning him with a no-look deep ball. Maxwell described the throw as classic Rodgers and said “you can’t stop it.”

Even on the flag football field, it is rare to see Rodgers make a mistake like that. Maxwell will rightfully hold onto that memory for the rest of his life.

H/T New York Post