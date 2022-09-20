 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditMonday, September 19, 2022

Darius Slay gave his interception ball to VIP guest in front row

September 19, 2022
by Larry Brown

Darius Slay gives out the ball

Darius Slay had a huge game in his Philadelphia Eagles’ 24-7 win over the Minnesota Vikings on Monday night, and he decided to celebrate with a VIP guest.

Slay had two interceptions as the Eagles picked off Kirk Cousins three times in the victory. Slay’s first interception came early in the third quarter when he picked off a pass by the goal line. After returning the interception to his team’s 19, Slay headed towards the stands and handed the ball to James Harden, who was sitting in the front row.

Harden was traded to Philly in February and is entering his second season with the 76ers. He seemed quite pleased to get the ball and even went to get it signed by Slay.

Of course, some people had jokes about the matter.

In the fourth quarter, Slay intercepted Cousins for a second time. That ball he gave to his son, whose favorite receiver is Justin Jefferson. That’s a nice job by Slay to rub things in and show his son that daddy’s not too bad of a player.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus