Darius Slay gave his interception ball to VIP guest in front row

Darius Slay had a huge game in his Philadelphia Eagles’ 24-7 win over the Minnesota Vikings on Monday night, and he decided to celebrate with a VIP guest.

Slay had two interceptions as the Eagles picked off Kirk Cousins three times in the victory. Slay’s first interception came early in the third quarter when he picked off a pass by the goal line. After returning the interception to his team’s 19, Slay headed towards the stands and handed the ball to James Harden, who was sitting in the front row.

Harden was traded to Philly in February and is entering his second season with the 76ers. He seemed quite pleased to get the ball and even went to get it signed by Slay.

First Eagles game was lit! keep ballin bro @bigplay24slay pic.twitter.com/ckxN6m3k3C — James Harden (@JHarden13) September 20, 2022

Of course, some people had jokes about the matter.

Darius Slay delivering that INT to James Harden That football is about to have the night of its life at a strip club in Philly — Football (@BostonConnr) September 20, 2022

In the fourth quarter, Slay intercepted Cousins for a second time. That ball he gave to his son, whose favorite receiver is Justin Jefferson. That’s a nice job by Slay to rub things in and show his son that daddy’s not too bad of a player.