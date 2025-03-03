Darius Slay may have hinted at his preferred new team

The Philadelphia Eagles made cornerback Darius Slay a salary cap casualty on Monday, but the veteran may have already revealed where he would like to play next.

Slay was a guest on “The St. Brown Podcast” last month and revealed at that point that he would like to play one more year in the NFL. At that point, he sounded like he knew he was going to be released, and expressed interest in returning to the Eagles on an adjusted contract.

However, Slay also expressed interest in returning to the Detroit Lions, where he started his career. Slay added that Detroit is still his “second home” and that he still has a lot of ties to the city.

“If it is, it is. If it ain’t, it ain’t. But for sure, the two spots I would love to always be at is Philly or Detroit,” Slay said.

Slay’s comments resurfaced Monday after reports surfaced that the Eagles plan to cut him for salary cap reasons.

The Lions originally drafted Slay in 2013, and he developed into a star with Detroit. However, he clashed with head coach Matt Patricia during their two years together, and was traded to Philadelphia after the 2019 season.

The Lions might actually have a spot for Slay if the money is right. Detroit’s top corner, Carlton Davis, is headed for free agency as one of the top names on the market. The Lions could use an established veteran for their cornerback room, and Slay is still playing at a fairly high level.

Slay might also find the new regime under Dan Campbell to be much more to his liking. Patricia was fired during the 2020 season, and virtually all traces of his regime have been swept away.

The 34-year-old played in 14 games for Philadelphia last season and was a big part of the team’s Super Bowl-winning defense. The six-time Pro Bowl selection has 28 career interceptions to his name.