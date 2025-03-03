Eagles releasing 6-time Pro Bowl player

The Philadelphia Eagles are moving on from a key member of their defense.

Veteran cornerback Darius Slay was informed on Monday that he will be released by the Eagles, according to multiple reports. The team will designate Slay a post-June 1 cut, which will save $4.3 million against the salary cap.

Slay will be able to negotiate with other teams when the legal tampering window of free agency begins on March 12.

Slay began his career with the Detroit Lions and was traded to Philadelphia ahead of the 2020 season. He made the Pro Bowl three times with Detroit and then three more times with the Eagles from 2021-2023, giving him six total.

The Eagles briefly cut Slay ahead of the 2023 season but ended up bringing him back. Slay said he was very close to signing with another team before he agreed to a new deal with Philly.

It is possible that Slay will return to the Eagles once again on a new deal, according to Jordan Schultz of FOX Sports.

While the #Eagles are releasing CB Darius Slay as a post-June 1 cut, a return to the team remains a possibility, per sources. Philadelphia took a similar approach with Fletcher Cox in 2022 from a cap standpoint. Slay should have a market, but he’ll be selective at this stage of… pic.twitter.com/Kyz9hKAps0 — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 3, 2025

The 34-year-old Slay played in two Super Bowls with the Eagles, including their 40-22 win over the Kansas City Chiefs last month. He had two tackles in that game.

Slay has indicated that he wants to play one more season. While he is past his prime at this point, he should land with a team on a short-term deal if the Eagles choose not to bring him back.