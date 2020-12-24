Darrell Bevell will not coach for Lions on Saturday due to COVID-19 protocols

The Detroit Lions have had to make some major temporary changes to their coaching staff this week due to COVID-19 protocols, and they will now have their third different head coach of the season on the sideline for Saturday’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Lions interim head coach Darrell Bevell has been deemed a high-risk close contact of someone who tested positive for COVID-19, so he will not be eligible to coach on Saturday. Wide receivers coach Robert Prince will take over as the interim head coach for the interim head coach.

The Lions provided a full breakdown of all the coaching changes:

Interim Head Coach Darrell Bevell, Defensive Coordinator Cory Undlin, Defensive Line Coach Bo Davis, Defensive Backs Coach Steve Gregory and Linebackers Coach Ty McKenzie will not coach in Saturday’s game against Tampa Bay due to COVID-19 protocols. pic.twitter.com/a173JJqAGF — Detroit Lions (@Lions) December 24, 2020

Bevell is the first NFL head coach to have to miss a game this year due to COVID-19 protocols. We’ve seen it happen at the collegiate level with a prominent head coach, but this is the first time an NFL head coach has been effected.

The Lions are 5-9 on the season and out of playoff contention. They will be looking for a new head coach this offseason after they fired Matt Patricia.