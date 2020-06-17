Darren Waller thinks Raiders can have top-five offense next season

Darren Waller has high hopes for his team’s maiden season in Las Vegas.

In an interview this week on SiriusXM NFL Radio, the Raiders tight end expressed his belief that the team could have a top-five offense in 2020.

“If you look at things across the board, starting with the offensive line and the quarterback, with improvement at the receiver positions and the tight ends trying to be consistent, I think our offense has a chance to do a lot of great things and put up a lot of great numbers,” said Waller, per Scott Bair of NBC Sports Bay Area. “The big thing for us is finishing in the red zone this year. I know that we’re doing everything in our power to improve upon that. I don’t feel like having a top five offense is out of the picture.

“We have that much talent,” Waller added. “We have guys who are buying in. We have a balanced system. I have high expectations, and I think everyone on the offense would say the same thing.”

Waller was a revelation for the Raiders last season, starting all 16 games and pulling down 90 receptions for 1,145 yards and three touchdowns. The team also added some more receiving threats this offseason, such as veteran Jason Witten and first-round rookie receiver Henry Ruggs III out of Alabama.

The Raiders (somewhat surprisingly) already ranked 11th in total yards per game last season (per ESPN), so they won’t need too much of a leap to make good on Waller’s goal. Combined with how the team’s new stadium is looking, there is plenty of reason for the Raiders to be excited for the 2020 campaign.