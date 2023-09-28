Davante Adams talks up 1 Raiders backup quarterback

The Las Vegas Raiders may have to roll with a backup quarterback for their Week 4 game at the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, and the team’s top receiver seems to be backing one of those players.

Jimmy Garoppolo is in the concussion protocol, so his status for Week 4 is not yet known. In the case that Garoppolo is not cleared to play on Sunday, either veteran Brian Hoyer or rookie Aidan O’Connell would get the nod at quarterback.

Davante Adams, who is the team’s leading receiver, hinted to reporters that O’Connell would be a good option.

“I think he’s opened up a lot of eyes since he’s been here,” Adams said of O’Connell, via 8 News Now’s Logan Reever.

O’Connell was a 4th-round pick by the Raiders in April out of Purdue. Though he initially came to Purdue as a walk-on, he was their starter in 2021 and 2022. He passed for 9,219 yards, 65 touchdowns and 30 interceptions during his college career.

O’Connell also has an amazing sense of humor.

The conversation about which backup quarterback gets the start may become moot if Garoppolo is cleared. Raiders coach Josh McDaniels said Wednesday that Garoppolo is progressing.