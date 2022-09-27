Davante Adams avoids 1 excuse for slow start with Raiders

After an outstanding debut with the Las Vegas Raiders, Davante Adams has largely been kept quiet in two games since. Though the wide receiver is not making any excuses for his performance, he is clearly frustrated with how things are going.

Adams admitted Monday that he has been almost constantly double-teamed by opposing defenses, but that does not justify his modest stats in the Raiders’ last two defeats. Adams admitted he’s been defended this way for “a while,” but that never stopped him from finding success while with the Green Bay Packers.

Davante Adams said he was doubled 95 percent of time Sunday. Doesn't mean his numbers should go down while other WRs make plays:

"Hell no. Hell no. I have been getting played like this for a while now."

As he said before, less catches in wins is fine, but not in losses. #Raiders — Vic Tafur (@VicTafur) September 26, 2022

Adams had ten catches for 141 yards in Week 1 against the Chargers. He followed that up with just two catches in a loss to Arizona, then a pedestrian five catches for 36 yards in Sunday’s loss to Tennessee. Adams does have 17 combined targets over those two games, and has a touchdown catch in each of them, but the volume has been lacking.

There is no doubt that Adams is frustrated, and understandably so. One has to wonder if some key changes need to be made behind the scenes in order to get more out of him, though.