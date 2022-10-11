Davante Adams made mistake after big touchdown catch

Davante Adams caught a big touchdown on Monday night, but he might want it back — literally.

Adams’ Las Vegas Raiders had a 4th-and-1 from their 42 midway through the first quarter of their “Monday Night Football” matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs. The team decided to go for it, and they ran a play-action pass. Kansas City’s defense was fooled, which allowed Adams to slip away deep for a 58-yard touchdown.

Though the touchdown was great, Adams made a mistake. After scoring, the Raiders receiver heaved the ball into the stands.

Ordinarily, throwing a ball into the stands might not be such a bad thing. But that wasn’t just any touchdown pass, nor was it any ball.

That happened to be Derek Carr’s 200th career touchdown pass, so the ball would have been a special one in the quarterback’s career.

Derek Carr is the first QB in Raiders history to throw 200 touchdown passes. Three QBs were selected ahead of Carr in the 2014 NFL Draft: Blake Bortles, Johnny Manziel and Teddy Bridgewater. Carr has more pass TD than that trio combined (182). pic.twitter.com/dU6cQP29bR — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) October 11, 2022

Maybe Carr doesn’t care about having that memento, or maybe Adams had no clue about its significance.

The Raiders might want to see if they can track down the fan who got the ball so that they can give it to their QB.