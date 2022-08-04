Davante Adams was upset with Hunter Renfrow for 1 hilarious reason

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow is one of quarterback Derek Carr’s most dependable pass-catchers, but his off-field decision on Wednesday was far from reliable.

On Wednesday, Renfrow, Carr and wide receivers Davante Adams and Mack Hollins piled into an Uber to go to a nearby Top Golf. The only problem was that the four players had a difficult time squeezing into the car.

Adams posted a video to his Instagram story on Wednesday that showed his visible frustration with the situation. Renfrow was buckling his seatbelt in the passenger’s seat while Carr and Hollins could not help but laugh at the cramped space that they and Adams had to occupy in the back.

The 29-year-old tagged Renfrow in the post, saying that the former Clemson receiver “is no longer in charge” of ordering Ubers.

An Uber XL might have been a more suitable albeit pricey option for Renfrow to have ordered. After all, given the combined listed weights of Adams, Carr and Hollins, there may have been up to 650 pounds packed into the back of the car.

In the future, it may be a wise idea to let Carr, the Raiders’ on-field decision maker, lead the way off the field as well.