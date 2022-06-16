Patriots center has funny take on Bill Belichick’s practice help

Bill Belichick’s hands-on efforts in practices this year are appreciated by the New England Patriots. However, one veteran player wants it to be clear that his head coach has some work to do on fundamentals.

Belichick has gone as far as to join drills and snap the ball to quarterback Mac Jones. Patriots center David Andrews certainly appreciated that, but he was not terribly impressed with his coach’s form.

“It looks like he needs to work on those snaps a little bit,” Andrews said, via Mark Daniels of the Providence Journal. “No, I mean, coach has always been really hands-on from the time I got here. His knowledge of the game — that’s how it’s always been. I can maybe work on him with the snaps a little bit.”

According to Jones, Belichick has been much more hands-on with the offense than he was in 2021. That is definitely to the team’s benefit, and Andrews is really just giving his boss a hard time. That said, it really makes us want to see some film of Belichick’s attempts at snapping. The 70-year-old is in good shape, but that’s no easy task.