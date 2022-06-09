Mac Jones shares notable change in Bill Belichick

The New England Patriots’ offense is shrouded in uncertainty ahead of the 2022 season. According to Mac Jones, however, Bill Belichick’s fingerprints will be all over it.

Jones said Thursday that Belichick has been more involved in the offense during offseason workouts compared to 2021. Jones, entering his second season with the Patriots, said Belichick was more “hands-on” with his offensive unit, especially compared to the previous year.

Though Bill Belichick has spent more time with the defense in our recent viewings, Mac Jones did say of his head coach, "He is very hands on. Las year, he was more with the defense. Now… he's very hands-on (with the offense." — Mike Giardi (@MikeGiardi) June 9, 2022

This was probably to be expected. In 2021, Josh McDaniels was still New England’s offensive coordinator. He has since become head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders, leaving a vacuum to be filled. Some rather unexpected names are involved in doing so thus far, but Belichick taking on a bigger role makes sense.

Belichick is known more as a defensive standout, but he did have a one-year stint as a wide receivers coach for the Detroit Lions in the late 1970s. The guy has been around the game long enough that he’s picked up plenty that he can probably share regardless of his history.