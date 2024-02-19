Will notable former Aaron Rodgers teammate end up with Jets?

Aaron Rodgers has recruited multiple ex-teammates to the New York Jets over the past year, and a former Pro Bowl offensive lineman could continue that trend in the near future.

Matt Schneidman of The Athletic wrote last week that he expects the Green Bay Packers to trade or release David Bakhtiari this offseason. That has led to a new wave of speculation that Bakhtiari is destined to wind up with the Jets.

The question isn’t ‘should’ the #Jets pick him up but rather when they will. It’s inevitable. It’s happening lol If he wants to join up with his buddy Aaron Rodgers on a vet minimum deal as another body in the OL room why the heck not? When healthy he’s been an All Pro. If… https://t.co/eqj1fcbuRs — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) February 18, 2024

Bakhtiari has been plagued by knee issues for the past several years. The 32-year-old played in just one game last season before undergoing surgery to address a cartilage issue. Bakhtiari has only played in 13 games since he suffered a torn ACL late in the 2020 season.

Bakhtiari is scheduled to count nearly $40 million against the salary cap next season, and the Packers could save roughly half of that if they cut him. That is the outcome many expect.

Rodgers and Bakhtiari are close friends, which is why there has been talk for quite some time that Rodgers could lure the three-time Pro Bowl lineman to New York. The Jets are also in need of help on their offensive line, though Bakhtiari will only be able to provide that if he can get healthy.