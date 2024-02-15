Ex-NFL quarterback joins Commanders for first coaching job

The Washington Commanders are giving a former NFL quarterback his first coaching job.

The Commanders on Thursday announced several additions to their staff. Among the new hires is former quarterback David Blough, who has been named Washington’s assistant quarterbacks coach.

Blough spent five seasons in the NFL as a player. He was signed by the Cleveland Browns as an undrafted free agent in 2019 and later traded to Detroit, where he made five starts as a rookie. He went 0-5 in those starts with 984 passing yards, 4 touchdowns and 6 interceptions.

Blough remained with the Lions for three seasons before spending time with the Minnesota Vikings and Arizona Cardinals. Blough returned to the Lions this past season and spent the year on their practice squad.

The 28-year-old Blough played in college at Purdue from 2014-2018. He started 36 games and threw for 9,550 yards, 69 touchdowns and 41 interceptions. He also rushed for 253 yards and 12 scores with the Boilermakers.