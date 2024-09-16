 Skip to main content
Former No. 1 pick has warning for Bears about Caleb Williams

September 16, 2024
by Grey Papke
Caleb Williams holding his helmet

Aug 17, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) looks on before the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports

Through two games, No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams has received little help from his offensive line, leading some to question how he can possibly develop when defenses are able to pressure him so easily. That concern appears to be shared by someone who has been in Williams’ shoes before.

Former No. 1 overall pick David Carr admitted that Williams’ performance on Sunday gave him flashbacks. Carr was picked first overall in 2002 by the Houston Texans, the same team that had Williams on the run Sunday, and he blamed the Chicago coaching staff for a combination of bad offensive line play and poor protection schemes.

Carr is widely remembered as an NFL Draft bust in part because the Texans, then an expansion franchise, failed to give him the sort of protection that quarterbacks need to succeed. Carr was sacked 76 times as a rookie, and was the most-sacked quarterback in the NFL in three different seasons as Houston’s starter, a factor that many have pointed to when debating why he failed to meet expectations. While it is too early to suggest Williams could meet the same fate, it is not exactly a good sign that Carr sees the similarities.

Williams was only sacked twice in Week 1 against Tennessee, but the Texans got to him seven times on Sunday and flushed him out of the pocket many more times than that.

As a rookie, Williams is inevitably going to have some growing pains, and he has yet to convince some people. That will be virtually impossible for him if he’s being chased out of the pocket as often as he was Sunday.

Caleb Williams, David Carr
