Former No. 1 pick has warning for Bears about Caleb Williams

Through two games, No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams has received little help from his offensive line, leading some to question how he can possibly develop when defenses are able to pressure him so easily. That concern appears to be shared by someone who has been in Williams’ shoes before.

Former No. 1 overall pick David Carr admitted that Williams’ performance on Sunday gave him flashbacks. Carr was picked first overall in 2002 by the Houston Texans, the same team that had Williams on the run Sunday, and he blamed the Chicago coaching staff for a combination of bad offensive line play and poor protection schemes.

In this stadium as well, giving me flashbacks. I’d also add, his protection schemes are being exposed as well.

Bad combination.

That’s on the coaching staff. https://t.co/zKC1LNIxKu — David Carr (@DCarr8) September 16, 2024

Carr is widely remembered as an NFL Draft bust in part because the Texans, then an expansion franchise, failed to give him the sort of protection that quarterbacks need to succeed. Carr was sacked 76 times as a rookie, and was the most-sacked quarterback in the NFL in three different seasons as Houston’s starter, a factor that many have pointed to when debating why he failed to meet expectations. While it is too early to suggest Williams could meet the same fate, it is not exactly a good sign that Carr sees the similarities.

Williams was only sacked twice in Week 1 against Tennessee, but the Texans got to him seven times on Sunday and flushed him out of the pocket many more times than that.

As a rookie, Williams is inevitably going to have some growing pains, and he has yet to convince some people. That will be virtually impossible for him if he’s being chased out of the pocket as often as he was Sunday.