David Culley fired as Texans head coach

David Culley was not really given a fair shot in Houston this season, but that will be the only shot the head coach gets with the Texans.

Culley was fired by the Texans on Thursday, Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo of NFL Media report.

Houston finished 4-13 this season, but Culley never stood a chance with the way the roster was constructed. The 66-year-old was hired amid the Deshaun Watson sexual assault allegation scandal and serious organizational dysfunction. Many suspected he would serve as a bridge coach, which is exactly what ended up happening.

Former New England Patriots director of player personnel Nick Caserio was hired as the general manager of the Texans last year. Brian Flores, who was recently fired by the Miami Dolphins, and Josh McDaniels will be two potential candidates to watch for the Texans head coach job. Flores was a former defensive coordinator under Bill Belichick, and McDaniels is the offensive coordinator in New England.

Culley had been an assistant coach in the NFL since 1994 before the Texans hired him. He will likely have no trouble finding another job in the league, even if it is not as a head coach.

Photo: Sep 12, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans head coach David Culley waves while walking off the field after the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports