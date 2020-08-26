David Montgomery carted off practice field with leg injury

Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery left practice on Wednesday with an injury that looked like it could potentially be serious, but fortunately early indications are that it was not.

Montgomery suffered a left leg injury and needed to be carted off the field. He slipped while taking a handoff from Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky and appeared to be in serious pain, according to ESPN’s Jeff Dickerson. Bears head coach Matt Nagy told reporters after practice that Montgomery suffered a groin strain. He will undergo further testing, but the team is “optimistic.”

Montgomery, a third-round pick last year, was Chicago’s lead back during his rookie season. He rushed for 889 yards on 242 carries and scored six touchdowns. The former Iowa State star struggled to find consistency, averaging just 3.7 yards per carry. However, Dickerson wrote earlier in the offseason that Bears head coach Matt Nagy is determined to utilize Montgomery properly in 2020.

With Montgomery having avoided a serious injury, that should still be the plan for the Bears.