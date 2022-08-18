Dawson Knox’s brother Luke dies at 22

Florida International linebacker Luke Knox, the brother of Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox, died suddenly at the age of 22, the school announced Thursday.

In a statement, FIU revealed the “sudden passing” of Knox, but issued no further details.

We are saddened by the sudden passing of Luke Knox, a member of the FIU Football program. We send our thoughts and prayers to Luke’s family, friends and teammates during this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/07tHUiBByj — FIU Athletics (@FIUAthletics) August 18, 2022

Bills coach Sean McDermott opened his press conference by offering his condolences to the Knox family.

Luke Knox, brother of Bills tight end Dawson Knox, has passed away. Sean McDermott: "Tough morning. Our hearts go out to Dawson and his family during this time. … Tragic news I woke up to this morning. We love him and support him." https://t.co/dD4IM0Id6b — Alaina Getzenberg (@agetzenberg) August 18, 2022

Luke Knox originally committed to Ole Miss and played there for four seasons. He played in every game for the Rebels in 2019, but after seeing his role reduced, he transferred to FIU ahead of the 2022 season, where he would have been a redshirt senior.

In total, Knox collected 11 tackles, two tackles for loss, and a fumble recovery during his college career.