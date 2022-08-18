 Skip to main content
Dawson Knox’s brother Luke dies at 22

August 18, 2022
by Grey Papke
Dawson Knox before a game

Oct 18, 2021; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox (88) before the game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Florida International linebacker Luke Knox, the brother of Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox, died suddenly at the age of 22, the school announced Thursday.

In a statement, FIU revealed the “sudden passing” of Knox, but issued no further details.

Bills coach Sean McDermott opened his press conference by offering his condolences to the Knox family.

Luke Knox originally committed to Ole Miss and played there for four seasons. He played in every game for the Rebels in 2019, but after seeing his role reduced, he transferred to FIU ahead of the 2022 season, where he would have been a redshirt senior.

In total, Knox collected 11 tackles, two tackles for loss, and a fumble recovery during his college career.

