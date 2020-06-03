Deandre Baker’s attorney believes assault charges will soon be dropped

New York Giants cornerback Deandre Baker is still being told to keep away from the team after being charged in connection with an armed robbery, but his attorney believes that could change very soon.

Baker’s attorney, Patrick G. Patel, believes the Giants cornerback will soon see aggravated assault charges dismissed, perhaps even this week.

“I think we’ve got the case won, to be honest with you. I think it’s only a matter of time,” Patel told Ralph Vacchiano of SNY. “But it’s the kid’s life. This kid will get suspended and lose his job, and then the case gets dismissed and what have we done? So everybody’s taking a wait and see approach.”

Baker was accused of taking part in an armed robbery in Florida last month. He had pleaded not guilty to all charges, but is essentially in a holding pattern since then. His attorney has been consistently confident that the charges won’t hold up to scrutiny, and if anything, that confidence only seems to be growing.