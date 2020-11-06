DeAndre Hopkins jumps into debate about NFL’s best receiver

Who is the best wide receiver in the NFL? It’s a question that divides opinion, and several stars at the position are willing to have the argument.

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams caught 10 passes for 173 yards and a touchdown in Thursday’s win over San Francisco. After that performance, Adams anointed himself the game’s best receiver. Atlanta’s Julio Jones also has a case for that title.

But there are others who want in on the conversation as well. Take Arizona Cardinals receiver DeAndre Hopkins, who very quickly inserted himself into the conversation on social media.

Julio Jones and Davante Adams each recently claimed to be the best WR in the NFL. That made @DeAndreHopkins laugh: pic.twitter.com/yPpJG12nZq — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 6, 2020

Hopkins has never been shy about proclaiming himself as the game’s best receiver. He had some interesting reasons in the past to back up why he thinks that.

Right now, Hopkins is leading the NFL with 57 catches and 704 receiving yards. That’s a point in his favor, but it’s really just a fun argument. It also serves as motivation for these players, who have a lot of pride in their success and want that title for themselves.