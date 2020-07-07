DeAndre Hopkins tweets hilarious dig at former team Texans

DeAndre Hopkins and the Houston Texans had a messy break-up, and the star receiver showed no mercy to his former team on social media this week.

Hopkins tweeted his reaction Tuesday to Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes’ historic new contract by saying that there were 24 reasons why Mahomes deserved it and zero doubts that he would win more Super Bowls.

24 reasons why Mahomes deserves that. 0 Doubts he will win more Super Bowls. — Deandre Hopkins (@DeAndreHopkins) July 7, 2020

It didn’t take long for Twitter to realize that Hopkins was referencing the 24-0 lead that the Texans infamously blew to Mahomes and the Chiefs during the divisional round of this year’s AFC playoffs.

I see what you did there pic.twitter.com/UqJhV25GJ4 — Jeff Allen (@JeffAllen71) July 7, 2020

Hopkins, who had been with the Texans for his entire NFL career, was shockingly traded to the Arizona Cardinals earlier this offseason. The move sparked rumors about a poor relationship with head coach Bill O’Brien.

The four-time All-Pro will get a fresh start in an up-and-coming Cardinals offense led by star quarterback Kyler Murray, but it seems that Hopkins couldn’t resist getting in one final parting shot at his old club.