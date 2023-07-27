DeAndre Hopkins zings Houston radio host with trash talk

Jim Rome might have to send a Smackoff invitation to DeAndre Hopkins after the way he body-bagged Sean The Cablinasian over Twitter this week.

Sean Pendergast (aka “Sean The Cablinasian”), who has been a Houston-based sports radio host for over 15 years, mocked Hopkins with a tweet this week. He responded to a video showing Hopkins on the practice field for the Tennessee Titans by sarcastically saying, “Rare footage of DeAndre Hopkins practicing!”

Rare footage of DeAndre Hopkins practicing! https://t.co/q5TyUhYzwl — Sean Pendergast (@SeanTPendergast) July 26, 2023

Hopkins saw the tweet and responded.

“Just buy my jersey for your wife at this point, I’m sure she’s tired of hearing my name in your sleep,” Hopkins shot back.

Deandre Hopkins just out-smacked a 5x Smackoff champ pic.twitter.com/zCXBy8221s — Austin Huff (@AustinHuff) July 27, 2023

Hopkins later deleted the tweet, apparently feeling it was in poor taste. He and Pendergast also exchanged some direct messages about it, but that’s some funny trash talk.

Pendergast was making note of how little Hopkins has played since forcing his way out of Houston after 2019. Hopkins was effectively taunting Pendergast with a “I live rent-free in your head” line.

We’d like to see another response from Pendergast, who was a five-time winner of Jim Rome’s famous “Smackoff” before becoming a radio host.