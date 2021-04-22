DeAndre Hopkins hints he may take advantage of new NFL number rules

The NFL officially changed its rules regarding which positions could wear certain jersey numbers this week, opening the door to some different looks as soon as 2021. While there’s not expected to be a rush of changes, one star is hinting that he might take advantage of things.

DeAndre Hopkins, who wore No. 6 at Clemson, posted an edited picture of himself wearing the number in his Arizona Cardinals jersey, hinting that he could make the switch.

To be clear, there are some reasons why players might be reluctant to change their jersey numbers. Hopkins can likely handle the cost of this one, though.

The Cardinals would probably be very happy to see Hopkins change his number, because there would likely be a sales rush for his new jersey. On the other hand, this guy probably wouldn’t like it at all.