Tom Brady expresses opposition to new NFL jersey number rule

The NFL passed a new rule this week that adjusted the restrictions on jersey numbers players can wear depending on their positions, and Tom Brady does not seem pleased about it.

The new rule, which was proposed by the Kansas City Chiefs and approved by owners, expands the number of players who are eligible to wear single-digit numbers. Only quarterbacks, kickers and punters were previously allowed to wear those numbers. Brady reacted to the change in his Instagram story, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers star thinks it is going to lead to “a lot of bad football.”

Tom Brady is not a fan of the NFL expanding eligibility for jersey numbers pic.twitter.com/9ZlLknZ9Tp — Steve DelVecchio (@SteveDelSports) April 22, 2021

As NFL.com notes, the new rule will allow running backs, tight ends, fullbacks, H-backs and wide receivers to wear any number from 1-49 and 80-89. Defensive backs and linebackers can also choose from 1-49.

Brady obviously thinks the jersey number changes have the potential to create confusion, but teams should be able to adapt fairly quickly. It’s no surprise, of course, that a player who has played in the NFL for more than two decades wants certain things to remain unchanged.

Another rule that was approved by owners this week was actually inspired by a bizarre Tom Brady play.