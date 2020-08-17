DeAndre Hopkins insists he is not holding out in funny way

No, DeAndre Hopkins is not holding out of Arizona Cardinals training camp. You know how we know? He told us so.

On Monday, Houston Chronicle NFL reporter John McClain tweeted an article written by a Cardinals fan site that wondered whether Hopkins was holding out. The article title was pretty simple: “Is DeAndre Hopkins Holding Out?”

Hopkins follows McClain on Twitter and added in his answer to the article’s question, saying simply, “DeAndre Hopkins is not holding out. From the source.”

No Deandre Hopkins is not holding out. From the source. https://t.co/ok0mrlunP8 — Deandre Hopkins (@DeAndreHopkins) August 18, 2020

Well done, DeAndre, well done.

So why did the question arise in the first place?

Hopkins has missed the Cardinals’ last two practices due to a hamstring injury, which led the Cardinals fan site to wonder whether Hopkins was missing practices because he still wants a new contract.

Hopkins’ desire for a new deal is what compelled Houston to trade him in the first place.