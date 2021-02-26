DeAndre Hopkins ridicules Texans over trade

DeAndre Hopkins will not be letting the Houston Texans forget what they had in him — or what they gave him away for.

Hopkins shaded the Texans on Friday in a brutal tweet. The Arizona Cardinals wide receiver spotlighted his Pro Bowl-worthy numbers, along with the reminder that Houston let him go essentially for a second-round pick.

An they said I’m only worth a 2nd rounder https://t.co/vXN2wqXrV8 — Deandre Hopkins (@DeAndreHopkins) February 26, 2021

The Texans also got running back David Johnson in the deal, though that hardly makes it better. The running back scored six touchdowns, but only racked up 691 rushing yards.

Hopkins hasn’t missed any chances to twist the knife since leaving Houston. There’s no love lost here, and you can bet as long as the Texans continue struggling, Hopkins will let them have it.