DeAndre Hopkins laughs at Texans on Instagram for missing playoffs

DeAndre Hopkins is taking some pleasure in seeing his ex struggle.

Hopkins responded to an NFL on FOX Instagram post on Sunday about the Houston Texans being eliminated from playoff contention. His comment on the post just contained three crying laughing emojis.

Hopkins was traded from Houston to Arizona during the offseason in a deal many could not believe. The Texans were trading an excellent wide receiver and did not get back what was regarded as anything close to a fair return.

Hopkins meanwhile has had a nice season with Arizona so far and got a huge contract extension from the team. He has taken other digs at Houston in the past.

The Texans are 4-9 this season and fired Bill O’Brien after his 0-4 start. The team has gone 4-5 under interim coach Romeo Crennel. Hopkins’ Cardinals are 7-6.