Ex-Pro Bowl DB lands his first NFL coaching job

A former Pro Bowl defensive back has landed his first NFL coaching job.

DeAngelo Hall has been hired by the Carolina Panthers as an assistant defensive backs coach, NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero reported on Saturday.

Hall had been serving as an analyst for NFL Network.

The 39-year-old was a first-round pick by the Atlanta Falcons in 2004 and made two Pro Bowls for them before being traded to the Raiders, where he played for one season. Hall then spent the rest of his career with Washington and retired after 2017.

Hall was hired by NFL Network in 2019 to serve as an analyst. Now he will be a coach on Frank Reich’s staff with the Panthers.

Reich is filling out his staff and has hired Thomas Brown as his offensive coordinator and Ejiro Evero as his defensive coordinator. He also gave another former NFL player his first coaching opportunity.