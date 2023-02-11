Josh McCown has landed his first NFL coaching job

Josh McCown has secured his first coaching job in the NFL.

McCown has been hired by Frank Reich to join the Carolina Panthers’ coaching staff. McCown reportedly will serve as the team’s quarterbacks coach.

The #Panthers are hiring Josh McCown as their QB coach position under Frank Reich, sources say. The 17-year veteran QB finally lands in the coaching world — as a key assistant. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 11, 2023

This is an interesting twist considering what happened with McCown last year.

The 43-year-old interviewed with the Houston Texans last year and was a finalist for their head coach job that went to Lovie Smith. Yes, McCown was in consideration for their head coach job despite not having any experience as an NFL coach.

McCown did some volunteer coaching with a high school in North Carolina during his playing career. He also has helped with his sons’ high school team. But this will be McCown’s first coaching job at the college or NFL levels.

McCown is from Jacksonville, Texas and played college ball at SMU and Sam Houston State. He was a third-round pick in 2002 and managed to play through 2020. During his NFL career, McCown passed for 98 touchdowns and made 76 starts. He was regarded as a strong locker room guy.

The Panthers have Sam Darnold, PJ Walker and Matt Corral on their roster at quarterback. They will be picking No. 9 overall in the NFL Draft and could very well look to add a quarterback.