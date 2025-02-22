Teams not looking to trade for Deebo Samuel for interesting reason

NFL teams may be holding out to get a potential discount on San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel.

During his 2024 season exit interview, Samuel asked the 49ers to trade him. San Francisco has since made it clear that they are open to honoring Samuel’s request.

Given Samuel’s reputation as a dual-threat wideout who can line up in the backfield when called upon, it’s no surprise that “several teams” are said to be interested in his services. But according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, some teams are also waiting to see if the 49ers would cut Samuel if no trade comes to fruition.

Aug 29, 2021; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel (19) before the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

The 49ers need to make a decision on Samuel before March 22, which is when his $15.4 million option bonus kicks in if he remains on the roster by then. If San Francisco does plan to cut Samuel, interested teams could stand to get a major discount on the wide receiver in terms of salary while also not having to give up any trade assets.

On the other hand, any team hoping to snag Samuel without any competition may want to cough up the necessary trade assets to do so.

One NFC team is considered the betting favorite to acquire Samuel. But based on Deebo’s comments during Super Bowl weekend, any AFC may be his ideal landing spot.

Samuel’s play has dipped of late since earning an All-Pro nod in 2021. Last season, he tallied just 51 passes for 670 yards and 3 touchdowns. His 44.7 receiving yards per game through 15 contests was the lowest mark of his career.