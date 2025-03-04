Deebo Samuel addresses big concern about his status

Deebo Samuel on Monday addressed a big concern that emerged about his status recently.

The veteran wide receiver responded to reports that his weight was an issue with the San Francisco 49ers last season. Responding to a post on X, Samuel claimed he is sitting at 225 pounds, and that he “can’t wait” to get started after his trade to the Washington Commanders.

225 to be exact…. Can’t wait till this season start. Fresh start new Bo🥶 https://t.co/d7OBieGoFN — Deebo (@19problemz) March 3, 2025

Aug 29, 2021; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel (19) before the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

Matt Barrows of The Athletic wrote Monday that the 49ers had tried to keep Samuel at around 220 pounds during his time there. The report suggested that Samuel was significantly over that target in 2024, and often clocked in “at what you might want your starting tight end to be.”

The story blamed Samuel’s bout with pneumonia and multiple injuries in part for the weight gain. The wide receiver’s fitness was already a concern publicly thanks in part to a viral photo from Super Bowl week.

If Samuel really is at 225 pounds, his weight should not be too much of a concern. If nothing else, the speculation will probably serve to motivate him to prove his critics wrong after a very rough 2024 season. He was limited to 51 catches for 670 yards and three touchdowns in 15 games.

The 49ers agreed to trade Samuel to Washington on Saturday for a late-round pick. If the wide receiver can stay in shape, he could be a steal for the Commanders.