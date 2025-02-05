Fans concerned after seeing picture of Deebo Samuel at the Super Bowl

Fans shared the same concern after seeing a photo of Deebo Samuel at Media Row at the Super Bowl in New Orleans, La., on Wednesday.

Samuel was photographed wearing an A.J. Brown Philadelphia Eagles jersey ahead of the big game between Philly and the Kansas City Chiefs. Fans were surprised to see a San Francisco 49ers player wear the jersey of another team and player, but that’s what Samuel was doing.

Deebo Samuel is here at Super Bowl LIX wearing an AJ Brown jersey pic.twitter.com/Ls3zF0eH2y — Eliot Shorr-Parks (@EliotShorrParks) February 5, 2025

However, that’s not what had everyone buzzing. Rather, many fans thought Samuel had a bit of a belly and looked out of shape.

Looking like he's eating well this off-season — Justin (@theesportsguy13) February 5, 2025

Deebo been eating good this offseason 💀 — Philly Sports Guru (@phlsportsguru) February 5, 2025

Deebo on that CANCUN diet — JD (@JD_OnX_) February 5, 2025

Someone said Samuel looked like Eddie Lacy.

Deebo built like Eddie Lacy now pic.twitter.com/gFFy0cFZNq — NBA Slime (@TerryFranconia) February 5, 2025

Samuel had a down season for San Francisco. The 29-year-old had 51 catches for 670 yards and 3 touchdowns in 15 games. His rushing numbers were worse compared to past seasons, as he had just 136 yards and 1 touchdown.

Samuel spent the offseason locked in a contract dispute with the Niners. He eventually signed but did not produce, and he ended up being on the receiving end of some criticism from a franchise legend.

There is talk to that the Niners could move on from Samuel after the season, but that might not be something team GM John Lynch is eager to do.

“He’s a good player and has done a ton for this organization and we’re not in the business of letting good players go,” Lynch said of Samuel last month.