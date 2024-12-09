Deebo Samuel sends cryptic message about his usage

Deebo Samuel’s social media activity on Monday raised some questions about his happiness with the San Francisco 49ers.

Samuel sent a cryptic post on X Monday that seemingly defended his lack of production in recent weeks. Samuel denied that he was struggling, instead claiming that he was “just not getting the ball.”

Not struggling at all just not getting the ball!!!!!!! 🤷🏾‍♂️ — Deebo (@19problemz) December 9, 2024

In a follow-up post, Samuel tried to clear up his comments, and denied that they were meant to be critical of any of his teammates.

“Just cause I voice my opinions mean I’m hating on any of my teammates!!” he wrote.

Just cause I voice my opinions mean I’m hating on any of my teammates!! Be Fr — Deebo (@19problemz) December 9, 2024

Regardless of intent, Samuel sounds unhappy, either with the coaching staff or with factors beyond his control. He had just two catches for 22 yards in Sunday’s 38-13 win over Chicago, and he has not had more than 22 receiving yards in a game since Week 10 against Tampa Bay. He only has two touchdowns on the season, and the most recent one of those came in Week 6 against Seattle.

Sunday’s performance was concerning not just for the lack of production, but also the lack of involvement, as he was only targeted three times in the passing game. He did, however, get five rushing attempts, though he only tallied 13 yards off them.

There were some reports that the 49ers at least considered trading Samuel last offseason. Those rumors may pop up again this offseason, especially if Samuel continues to sound frustrated about how his season is going.