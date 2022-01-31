Look: Deebo Samuel took 49ers’ loss to Rams extra hard

Deebo Samuel took his 49ers’ 20-17 loss to the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday extra hard.

The Niners were up 17-7 in the game, but the Rams came back to win it and clinch a berth to the Super Bowl.

After the Rams won the game, Niners players cleared off the field and headed into the visitors’ locker room. But not Samuel. He was the last remaining Niners player on the bench at SoFi Stadium.

Deebo Samuel was the last remaining player on the 49ers’ bench pic.twitter.com/kJtNDbDuvM — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) January 31, 2022

Samuel seemed heartbroken over the loss. Even Odell Beckham Jr. went to console him.

Game recognizing game pic.twitter.com/OPg6NvbNST — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) January 31, 2022

Samuel’s disappointment is understandable. He had 4 catches for 72 yards and a touchdown, plus 26 rushing yards. He was the focal point of the Niners’ offense all season and just an outstanding playmaker. The versatile back had 1,405 receiving yards and 365 rushing yards and scored 14 touchdowns.

It must be crushing for him to come this far only to lose a heartbreaker the way the Niners did.

Photo: Aug 29, 2021; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel (19) before the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports