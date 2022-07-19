Deebo Samuel’s trainer hints at possible new contract with 49ers

Deebo Samuel may be close to a major payday with the San Fransisco 49ers.

After scrubbing his social media accounts of any 49ers references earlier this offseason, it seemed that Samuel was unhappy with San Fransisco and would not play for the organization again. But he has since re-followed the 49ers on Instagram. He also reported to mandatory minicamp in June. Now, Samuel’s trainer may have shared a potentially positive hint about the status of Samuel’s contract negotiations heading into training camp.

On Tuesday, Samuel’s trainer and Combat Sports Academy gym owner Mujeeb Hamid posted a video on his Instagram story of himself with Samuel. What Hamid said in the video seemed to indicate that the negotiations could be over very soon.

“Yessir,” Hamid said. “We about to get paid. Nah, nah, [Samuel] about to get paid.”

The Athletic’s David Lombardi thought that the video was a positive development for Samuel’s contractual status with the 49ers.

“He about to get paid” — Deebo Samuel’s trainer, with Deebo Samuel standing right next to him. Yet another indication that Samuel’s contractual status with the 49ers is headed in a very positive direction https://t.co/yaSkGUbFAH — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) July 19, 2022

A deal between the two sides has grown more likely as the offseason has progressed. The 49ers had a couple of opportunities to trade Samuel leading up to the 2022 NFL Draft, but Samuel was not moved. That was not much of surprise given that 49ers GM John Lynch has been adamant about not wanting to part ways with the 26-year-old.

Samuel had a breakout season with 1,405 receiving yards, 365 yards rushing and 14 total touchdowns in 2021. He may be close to getting a contract that fits his production.