Deebo Samuel, Trent Williams, George Kittle limp off field late in 49ers’ win with leg injuries

The San Francisco 49ers stunned the Green Bay Packers with a 13-10 win in their NFC Divisional Round game at Lambeau Field on Saturday night. But the win also cost them the health of some of their players.

Multi-positional star Deebo Samuel was seen limping off the field after rushing for a first down in the final minute to set up the Niners’ winning field goal.

As if that weren’t bad enough, FOX’s cameras showed tight end George Kittle limping late in the game too.

All-Pro tackle Trent Williams also got hurt in the game and went for X-rays afterwards.

#49ers LT Trent Williams just headed to the X ray room on crutches. He had right ankle/foot taped up heavily midway through game after tweaking something. But he finished the game. Kyle Shanahan to speak momentarily. — Nick Wagoner (@nwagoner) January 23, 2022

Both Samuel and Williams were said to be dealing with ankle injuries.

The win sure felt great, and that’s what’s most important. But it won’t be easy for the Niners to have their best players hurt going into the NFC Championship Game.