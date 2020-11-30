Deebo Samuel trolls Aaron Donald after 49ers win

Deebo Samuel trolled Aaron Donald after his San Francisco 49ers beat Donald’s Los Angeles Rams 23-20 on Sunday.

Samuel and Donald have issues that date back to the first meeting of the season between the teams. Prior to that game, Donald feigned like he didn’t know who Samuel was.

I’m pretty sure Aaron Donald and the Rams will remember Deebo Samuel’s name after today #49ers pic.twitter.com/2rQfRhKBxy — OurSF49ers (@OurSf49ers) November 29, 2020

Fast forward to Sunday, and Samuel had 11 catches for 133 yards while leading his Niners to victory. He took enjoyment in his big role in the team’s win and trolled Donald on Twitter by laughing at an old GIF of Donald acting frustrated on the field.

Samuel is getting the last laughs as his Niners have gone 4-0 against the Rams in the last two years.

Despite the loss, Donald still played well. He had a sack, forced a fumble, and tipped a pass in the game. He leads the league with 10 sacks and 40 quarterback hits.