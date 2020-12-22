DeForest Buckner, Colts reacts to Pro Bowl snub

DeForest Buckner and the Indianapolis Colts were outraged after the defensive tackle did not make the Pro Bowl.

Buckner has 52 tackles, 24 quarterback hits, and 7.5 sacks this season for the 10-4 Colts, whose strength is their defense. Pro Football Focus has Buckner rated as their third-best interior defensive lineman this season.

Despite his strong stats and season for the Colts, Buckner was snubbed when the Pro Bowl selections were shared on Monday.

Buckner reacted with a tweet lamenting his lack of popularity.

I never was the popular kid — DeForest Buckner (@DeForestBuckner) December 22, 2020

Colts owner Jim Irsay was upset as well and called the snub an “injustice.”

I’m hoping this injustice will be corrected when the NFL All-Pro team is announced, @DeForestBuckner https://t.co/57jE1iLb4f — Jim Irsay (@JimIrsay) December 22, 2020

Cam Heyward, Calais Campbell and Chris Jones all made the Pro Bowl from the defensive tackle position in the AFC. If anyone had to be left off for Buckner, it probably should have been Jones.