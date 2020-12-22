 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditMonday, December 21, 2020

DeForest Buckner, Colts reacts to Pro Bowl snub

December 21, 2020
by Larry Brown

DeForest Buckner

DeForest Buckner and the Indianapolis Colts were outraged after the defensive tackle did not make the Pro Bowl.

Buckner has 52 tackles, 24 quarterback hits, and 7.5 sacks this season for the 10-4 Colts, whose strength is their defense. Pro Football Focus has Buckner rated as their third-best interior defensive lineman this season.

Despite his strong stats and season for the Colts, Buckner was snubbed when the Pro Bowl selections were shared on Monday.

Buckner reacted with a tweet lamenting his lack of popularity.

Colts owner Jim Irsay was upset as well and called the snub an “injustice.”

Cam Heyward, Calais Campbell and Chris Jones all made the Pro Bowl from the defensive tackle position in the AFC. If anyone had to be left off for Buckner, it probably should have been Jones.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus