Deion Sanders officially leaving NFL Network

Deion Sanders has been working as an analyst for NFL Network since he retired from playing in 2006, but the Hall of Famer will be looking for work elsewhere in the near future.

John Ourand of Sports Business Journal reported on Tuesday that Sanders and NFL Network are parting ways. NFL Network’s Head of Communications Alex Riethmiller confirmed the split in an email to SBJ.

“Deion has been one of the key figures responsible for the growth of NFL Network,” Riethmiller said. “We thank him for his work and wish him the best in the future.”

A source told Ourand that Sanders had agreed to a new deal with NFL Network but decided to leave.

Sanders was criticized recently for his stance on NFL players opting out due to the coronavirus pandemic, but there is no indication that had anything to do with him leaving NFL Network. It’s possible that Sanders is going to focus more on his desire to coach, which he has been open about recently.

Sanders said back in January that he will be the head coach of a college football program by 2021. He was linked to the Florida State head coaching job last year, though that talk may have been nothing more than rumors.