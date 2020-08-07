Deion Sanders has message for players opting out of sports

Deion Sanders had a message on Friday for athletes who are opting out of their sports.

The Pro Football Hall of Famer reminded athletes that sports are a business and that athletes are interchangeable.

All Players OPTING out in all sports PLEASE BELIEVE the game will go on without u. This is a business & don’t u EVER forget that. There’s NO ONE that’s bigger than the game itself. Only the ref,umps & officials are that important that u can’t play without them. NOT YOU! #Truth — Deion Sanders (@DeionSanders) August 7, 2020

Sanders’ comments come a day after the final tally showed 69 NFL players opted out of playing this season. The New England Patriots topped the list with eight players choosing not to play. Some of the notable players who opted out include Nate Solder, Dont’a Hightower, Damien Williams, CJ Mosley and Star Lotulelei.

Sanders, 52, played both professional football and baseball during his career, and also ran track in college. He was a versatile, hard-working athlete, who was recognized as one of the best players in the league during his time in the NFL. He doesn’t shy away from uncomfortable conversations, which probably explains why he didn’t mind sending a tweet that would make some feel uncomfortable.