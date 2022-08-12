Deion Sanders has major criticism of Pro Football Hall of Fame

Deion Sanders is not a big fan of the direction of the Pro Football Hall of Fame these days.

Sanders, himself a Hall of Famer, said ina new interview posted by Well Off Media on Friday, that the honor has been diminished due to the selection of what he considers to be unworthy inductees.

.@DeionSanders: NFL Hall of Fame is becoming a “FREE FOR ALL” "The Hall of Fame ain't the Hall of Fame no more." "A lot of Hall of Famers think the same thing." pic.twitter.com/DIaXcedrBa — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) August 12, 2022

“The Hall of Fame ain’t the Hall of Fame no more,” Sanders said. “I love it. I respect it. I admire it. I think all the guys who were inducted definitely are deserving. But it needs to be a different color jacket. My jacket needs to be a different color. … My head don’t belong with some of these other heads that’s in the Hall of Fame. Put my head where my head’s supposed to be.

“A lot of y’all Hall of Famers are thinking the same thing. This thing is becoming a free-for-all. It ain’t good. It’s people who changed the game. That’s what the Hall of Fame is. A game-changer. Not ‘I played good.'”

Sanders is nothing if not honest. Plus, there is some evidence that he is correct about how others quietly agree with him.

The real interesting question is which Hall of Famers Sanders believes are not quite worthy of inclusion. For what it’s worth, six players — offensive tackle Tony Boselli, wide receiver Cliff Branch, safety LeRoy Butler, linebacker Sam Mills, and defensive linemen Richard Seymour and Bryant Young — were inducted as part of the most recent class. Maybe Sanders isn’t taking aim at them, but intentionally or not, that is where some of the scrutiny will begin.