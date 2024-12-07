Deion Sanders tells NFL head coach to ‘draft those Sanders boys’

Colorado head coach Deion Sanders may be preparing his team for a bowl game, but he’s also looking ahead to the 2025 NFL Draft where his son, quarterback Shedeur Sanders, is expected to be a top pick.

Rumors have swirled about Shedeur’s potential destination and his desired team, and Deion certainly added fuel to that fire on Friday night during an event in Las Vegas.

While praising Las Vegas Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce, Deion took the opportunity to put in a very specific request.

“You are truly the best,” Deion told Pierce. “Now I just need you to do one thing: I need you to draft those Sanders boys.”

The statement drew cheers from the crowd and a smile from Pierce.

It’s not the first time Shedeur has been connected to the Raiders. Before Friday’s event, the star quarterback posted a video of himself driving past Allegiant Stadium with the caption, “legendary.”

Shedeur also has a history with Tom Brady, who became a minority owner of the Raiders in October.

Safety Shilo Sanders has generated less draft buzz than his younger brother but is still projected to be a Day 3 pick come April.

Currently, Pierce and the Raiders hold the second overall selection in 2025 NFL Draft and will undoubtedly be looking for both a quarterback and a safety.