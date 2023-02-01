DeMeco Ryans already looking to poach coaches from 49ers’ staff

DeMeco Ryans has been hired as the new head coach of the Houston Texans, and now his next task will be building out his coaching staff.

It sounds like he has an offensive coordinator in mind, and it’s not surprising that he may be rading the 49ers’ coaching staff.

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported on Tuesday that the Texans are seeking to interview 49ers passing game coordinator Bobby Slowik for their offensive coordinator vacancy.

The #Texans are requesting to interview #49ers passing game coordinator Bobby Slowik for their vacant OC job under new HC DeMeco Ryans, source said. An impressive young coach, Slowik is another new branch from the Kyle Shanahan tree. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 1, 2023

Ryans may have a potential defensive coordinator in mind as well.

Aaron Wilson reported that Ryans could be interested in New York Jets safeties coach Marquand Manuel.

New #Texans coach DeMeco Ryans, hired on a six-year contract, has some solid potential staff additions, including #49ers passing game coordinator Bobby Slowik. Kris Kocurek may remain with 49ers. Marquand Manuel another potential defensive coordinator candidate, per sources — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) January 31, 2023

Wilson has previously mentioned that 49ers defensive line coach Kris Kocurek could be a defensive coordinator candidate for Ryans as well.

Ryans has been with the 49ers since 2017. The former 2-time Pro Bowl linebacker spent the last two seasons as San Francisco’s 49ers. Like Ryans, Slowik has been with the 49ers since 2017. He just completed his first season as the team’s passing game coordinator. Kocurek has been with the Niners since 2019.