DeMeco Ryans reveals his emotional reaction to 49ers’ Super Bowl loss

DeMeco Ryans left the San Francisco 49ers after the 2022 season, but it’s safe to say he was still very emotionally invested in their playoff run.

Ryans, now the head coach of the Houston Texans, spent six years in the 49ers’ organization, including two years as defensive coordinator in 2021 and 2022. He said he was “distraught” to see his former team fall short in the Super Bowl, and actually fell to the floor when the Kansas City Chiefs scored the game-winning touchdown in overtime.

“I was sitting on the couch watching it and it was a heartbreaker,” Ryans said, via Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area. “I literally fell on the floor and I was distraught. I felt like they played such a great game against the top quarterback in the league. And for them to do what they did, it was just unfortunate to see them lose that way.”

Ryans’ reaction makes sense. He knew and worked with most of the players on the Niners’ defense. To see them play a good game and largely contain Patrick Mahomes, only to fall in overtime, was a heartbreaker.

The 49ers have seemingly struggled to replace Ryans, with his successor, Steve Wilks, lasting only a year. They will be hoping to find a better fit this time around.