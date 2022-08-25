Jets WR Denzel Mims demands trade

New York Jets wide receiver Denzel Mims has told the organization that he wants to be traded just two years after he was the team’s second-round pick.

Mims’ agent Ron Slavin released a statement Thursday asking the Jets to trade his client, as they have refused to release him. Slavin cited Mims receiving “no opportunities with the starting offense” despite working hard in the offseason.

A statement from Ron Slavin, agent of #Jets WR Denzel Mims: pic.twitter.com/Na87vimRJd — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 25, 2022

Mims was the 59th overall pick in the 2020 draft out of Baylor, but the Jets never seemed terribly high on him. Part of that may be down to being drafted by the team’s previous coaching staff under Adam Gase, many of whom were fired following Mims’ rookie season.

In two seasons, Mims caught 31 passes for 490 yards. He had just eight catches in 2021, and has yet to score an NFL touchdown.