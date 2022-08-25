 Skip to main content
Jets WR Denzel Mims demands trade

August 25, 2022
by Grey Papke
Feb 25, 2020; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Baylor Bears receiver Denzel Mims speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

New York Jets wide receiver Denzel Mims has told the organization that he wants to be traded just two years after he was the team’s second-round pick.

Mims’ agent Ron Slavin released a statement Thursday asking the Jets to trade his client, as they have refused to release him. Slavin cited Mims receiving “no opportunities with the starting offense” despite working hard in the offseason.

Mims was the 59th overall pick in the 2020 draft out of Baylor, but the Jets never seemed terribly high on him. Part of that may be down to being drafted by the team’s previous coaching staff under Adam Gase, many of whom were fired following Mims’ rookie season.

In two seasons, Mims caught 31 passes for 490 yards. He had just eight catches in 2021, and has yet to score an NFL touchdown.

