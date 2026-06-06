Browns star reacts to the Myles Garrett trade

The Cleveland Browns ’ decision to trade Myles Garrett apparently will not spark a desire for a mass exodus.

Browns cornerback Denzel Ward made clear Saturday that he does not intend to try to force his way to another team even after seeing Garrett dealt to the Los Angeles Rams . Speaking at his celebrity softball game, Ward made clear that he is still fully focused on the Browns, and does not want to follow Garrett out of town.

“I definitely still want to be here,” Ward said. “Myles is a good friend of mine, a great teammate, but things aren’t lost. It’s Ohio against the world. People can doubt us, but we’re going out there still trying to play our best ball and bring wins to the city.”

Here for Browns CB Denzel Ward’s inaugural celebrity softball game.



Ward says “I still want to be here” even after Cleveland trading Myles Garrett. pic.twitter.com/eDR46F2kFw — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) June 6, 2026

Teams quickly called the Browns to ask about Ward after Garrett was traded, but were immediately rebuffed. The only real problem for Cleveland would have been if Ward wanted to force the issue and tried to force a trade, which obviously is not happening.

Ward has two years remaining on his current contract and is still one of the NFL’s best cornerbacks. He was selected to his fifth career Pro Bowl last season.