Report: Derek Carr has forced Raiders into decision

Derek Carr has forced the Las Vegas Raiders into a decision with him that many expected all along.

Carr visited with the New Orleans Saints last week after the Saints and Raiders agreed to the framework of a trade. However, Carr refused to waive his no-trade clause. Carr exercising his no-trade clause has forced the Raiders to release him.

Sources: #Raiders QB Derek Carr has informed the team he won’t accept a trade to the #Saints or any other team. The team is expected to release him and he’ll be a top free agent. pic.twitter.com/k0LcLRlDOo — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 12, 2023

NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero says that Carr’s contract was an issue. The quarterback was scheduled to be guaranteed $40.4 million if he remained with the Raiders past Tuesday.

The #Saints and #Raiders had the framework of a trade in place for Derek Carr, but his contract — which would fully guarantee him $40.4 million as of 4 p.m. ET Tuesday — was an issue. Carr’s no-trade clause gave him power to veto any deal and effectively force his release. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 12, 2023

Many people viewed Carr’s contract as too expensive. Now he will be a free agent and able to sign with a team of his choice, and perhaps on terms that allow his new team to build around him.

Not agreeing to a trade served two purposes for Carr. One, he didn’t allow the Raiders to get something in return for him. Two, his decision prevented his next team from having to give up assets and weaken itself in order to get him.

The consequence is that Carr will now need to sign a contract on different terms that might not be as favorable as the one he had with the Raiders.