Report: Derek Carr has forced Raiders into decision

February 12, 2023
by Larry Brown
Derek Carr in a helmet

Sep 13, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) before playing against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Derek Carr has forced the Las Vegas Raiders into a decision with him that many expected all along.

Carr visited with the New Orleans Saints last week after the Saints and Raiders agreed to the framework of a trade. However, Carr refused to waive his no-trade clause. Carr exercising his no-trade clause has forced the Raiders to release him.

NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero says that Carr’s contract was an issue. The quarterback was scheduled to be guaranteed $40.4 million if he remained with the Raiders past Tuesday.

Many people viewed Carr’s contract as too expensive. Now he will be a free agent and able to sign with a team of his choice, and perhaps on terms that allow his new team to build around him.

Not agreeing to a trade served two purposes for Carr. One, he didn’t allow the Raiders to get something in return for him. Two, his decision prevented his next team from having to give up assets and weaken itself in order to get him.

The consequence is that Carr will now need to sign a contract on different terms that might not be as favorable as the one he had with the Raiders.

