Derek Carr spoke to 2 notable figures before joining Saints

Derek Carr did his research before joining the New Orleans Saints, and that included conversations with two notable figures who know the team and city well.

Carr revealed at his introductory press conference Saturday that he spoke with Archie and Peyton Manning before deciding to join New Orleans. Archie played ten seasons with the Saints, while Peyton was born and raised in New Orleans.

Carr certainly did his research and he made sure to go to two people who know a great deal about living in New Orleans. Even though Peyton never played there, he would certainly know enough about the organization and the city to be an outstanding resource as well.

While the city and the prospect of a competitive team certainly helped, Carr got a pretty solid contract, too. In the end, things worked out fairly well for him, and one would figure he will be the Saints’ starting quarterback for at least a few years.