 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSaturday, March 11, 2023

Derek Carr spoke to 2 notable figures before joining Saints

March 11, 2023
by Grey Papke
Read
Derek Carr throws a pass at the Pro Bowl

Feb 4, 2023; Paradise, NV, USA; AFC quarterback Derek Carr of the Las Vegas Raiders (4) during Pro Bowl Games practice at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Derek Carr did his research before joining the New Orleans Saints, and that included conversations with two notable figures who know the team and city well.

Carr revealed at his introductory press conference Saturday that he spoke with Archie and Peyton Manning before deciding to join New Orleans. Archie played ten seasons with the Saints, while Peyton was born and raised in New Orleans.

Carr certainly did his research and he made sure to go to two people who know a great deal about living in New Orleans. Even though Peyton never played there, he would certainly know enough about the organization and the city to be an outstanding resource as well.

While the city and the prospect of a competitive team certainly helped, Carr got a pretty solid contract, too. In the end, things worked out fairly well for him, and one would figure he will be the Saints’ starting quarterback for at least a few years.

Article Tags

Archie ManningDerek CarrNew Orleans SaintsPeyton Manning
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus